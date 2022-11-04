Holly Humberstone shares video for ‘Can You Afford To Lose Me?’









Holly Humberstone has shared the music video for her new single ‘Can You Afford To Lose Me?’. The striking visual accompaniment was inspired by her new Fifth Sister Swap Shop project.

The video production sees the young artist travelling between houses knocking on front doors looking to exchange hand-wrapped parcels of clothing with her neighbours. In Humberstone’s new Fifth Sister Swap project, she hosts intensive swap events during her tour stops in memory of sharing clothes with her three sisters in her youth.

The popular single dropped earlier this year as the title track for Humberstone’s new compilation, which collates material from her first two EPs, 2020’s Falling Asleep At The Wheel and 2021’s The Walls Are Way Too Thin.

Discussing her new compilation in a press release, Humberstone said: “The past couple of years have been a whirlwind and I rarely get the chance to reflect on everything that’s happened. Over the past few months, I’ve been looking back; at the music I’ve made, the people I’ve met, the incredible experiences we’ve shared together and where I’m heading on a personal level”.

“Playing my songs on tour, seeing them out in the world, and how they’ve affected people differently has made me want to give them another life so much I’ve put them together in the order I would listen to them in now – a fresh evolution of my first two EPs.”

She added: “I feel like I’ve changed quite a lot since releasing some of my tracks, so I decided not to include a couple of them – while I’ll always love those songs, I wanted to highlight the ones that resonate the most with where I’m at in my life in this moment. I hope you guys can listen to these songs in new ways, just like I have.”

In a press statement, Humberstone also confirmed that she is now writing her debut album, which will likely hit the shelves next year.

The 22-year-old singer-songwriter sets off on a headline tour of the UK later this month. See the available dates below.

Holly Humberstone’s upcoming UK tour dates:

November

22nd – Bristol, O2 Academy

23rd – Leeds, O2 Academy

24th – Liverpool, O2 Academy 1

26th – Birmingham, O2 Institute

27th – Newcastle, NX

29th – Glasgow, SWG3 Galvanizers

30th – Manchester, Academy 1

December

1st – London, O2 Academy Brixton

3rd – Norwich, UEA

4th – Nottingham, Rock City

Watch the new video for ‘Can You Afford To Lose Me?’ below.