Holly Humberstone shares 'Can You Afford To Lose Me'









Holly Humberstone - 'Can You Afford To Lose Me' 3

Of all the emerging artists to arrive on the indie scene over the last and change, few have managed to ascend to the heights that Holly Humberstone has. The 22-year-old British singer-songwriter released her debut single, ‘Deep End’, back in 2020 and hasn’t even released her debut full-length album yet.

Despite that, Humberstone has become a hot new voice in the world of synth-pop and bedroom indie. That full-length debut is just around the corner, but for the scores of new fans that she collected as the opening act on Olivia Rodrigo’s recent Sour tour, Humberstone has released the new compilation EP Can You Afford to Lose Me?

“The past couple of years have been a whirlwind, and I rarely get the chance to reflect on everything that’s happened,” Humberstone writes. “Over the past few months, I’ve been looking back; at the music I’ve made, the people I’ve met, the incredible experiences we’ve shared together and where I’m heading on a personal level. Playing my songs on tour, seeing them out in the world, and how they’ve affected people differently has made me want to give them another life so much I’ve put them together in the order I would listen to them in now – a fresh evolution of my first two EPs.

“I’ve also added a brand new song called ‘Can You Afford To Lose Me?’ which is probably one of my favourite songs I’ve ever written,” she adds. “I feel like I’ve changed quite a lot since releasing some of my tracks, so I decided not to include a couple of them – while I’ll always love those songs, I wanted to highlight the ones that resonate the most with where I’m at in my life in this moment. I hope you guys can listen to these songs in new ways, just like I have.”

‘Can You Afford To Lose Me’ is right within the singer’s whispery wheelhouse, with a knife-edge vocal performance that’s at once icy cold and intimately warm. The track is mostly just a showcase for Humberstone’s voice and her lyrics – the rest of the track is particularly light and slightly buzzy, with electronic elements floating around the background to make a spooky soundscape.

“I guess this is me closing the chapter on the first part of my journey,” Humberstone concludes. “I’m writing my debut album as we speak and it’s going to come next year. It’s my most personal music yet, and I hope I can continue to document my experiences for them to become yours”.

Check out ‘Can You Afford To Lose Me’ down below.