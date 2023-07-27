A collection of Henry Cavill’s favourite songs









When he’s not donning the iconic red cape as Superman or swinging both swords in Netflix’s The Witcher, it appears British actor Henry Cavill has plenty of extra-curriculum activities to keep himself busy off-set. The British heartthrob has made his love of video games public on many occasions, even explaining his set-up for playing Fallout 4 on a long-haul flight.

He’s also a self-described and bonafide nerd; beyond merely playing The Witcher like most of us ‘normies’, Caville has extensively read the series of novels by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski, upon which the famous Netflix series is based. In fact, it was partly his passion for the franchise that got the series off the ground in the first place.

Beyond gaming and reading, Cavill is also a clear music lover. It’s always fascinating to get a sneak peek into the personal tastes of our favourite stars, and the actor has a penchant for everything from alternative rock to EDM. Thanks to his generously shared running playlists and random yet candid Instagram stories, we’ve managed to curate a list of songs that seem to make Henry Cavill tick.

Now, before you dive in, prepare yourself for a rich concoction of beats, guitar riffs, and throbbing bass lines. ‘The Pretender’ by Foo Fighters and ‘No One Knows’ by Queens of the Stone Age exhibit Cavill’s leanings towards alt-rock. It’s not just easy to picture him humming to these as he prepares for one of his action-packed roles – it’s outright scintillating. ‘Sabotage’ by Beastie Boys and ‘Do I Wanna Know’ by Arctic Monkeys further add to the vibe, providing a glimpse into a more, let’s say, rebellious side of our usually clean-cut hero.

This list wouldn’t be complete without a nod to the pure classics. ‘Thunderstruck’ by AC/DC and ‘Don’t Stop Me Now’ by Queen reveal Cavill’s appreciation for legendary rock anthems, be it the stadium or glam variety. On the more contemporary side of things, ‘Don’t Let Me Down’ by Chainsmokers ft. Daya and the 2010 pop/drum and bass anthem ‘Goldust’ by DJ Fresh give us a taste of Cavill’s affinity for beats that almost definitely fuel his workout sessions.

Interestingly, what the list doesn’t scream out is Cavill’s well-documented love for country music. He’s even name-dropped country-gospel legend Josh Turner on more than one occasion, and his Justice League co-stars often spoke about the Superman actor blaring country tracks on set.

Unfortunately, none of his country favourites made it onto this collection – we’ve yet to get in writing what bluegrass or cowboy tunes get Caville going. I guess we’ll have to hope that one day we can provide you with “Henry Cavill’s Top Country Hits”. Watch this space. In the meantime…

Henry Cavill’s favourite songs:

‘The Pretender’ – Foo Fighters

‘No One Knows’ – Queens of the Stone Age

‘Sabotage’ – Beastie Boys

‘Do I Wanna Know’ – Arctic Monkeys

‘Are You Gonna Be My Girl’ – Jet

‘Thunderstruck’ – AC/DC

‘Don’t Stop Me Now’ – Queen

‘Don’t Let Me Down’ – Chainsmokers ft. Daya

‘Goldust’ – DJ Fresh

‘Supermassive Black Hole’ – Muse