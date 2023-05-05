Henry Cavill picks his favourite video games









Actor Henry Cavill will forever be immortalised in the list of greats who have been fortunate enough to play Superman, having played the famous hero between 2013 and 2022 in the DC Extended Universe. Elsewhere in his career, Cavill has earned acclaim for his performances in The Man from U.N.C.L.E., The Tudors, and Netflix’s fantasy series The Witcher.

Aside from acting and undoubtedly working out in the gym, there looks to be one hobby of Cavill’s that he is certainly the most passionate about. One might not believe it, but Cavill is a major video game nerd and once admitted that he spends at least four hours gaming, if not many more.

As for Cavill’s favourite video games, we know that one is certainly the MMORPG World of Warcraft, which sees players create their own character to level up and quest in a rich fantasy land. In fact, it was because Cavill was so wrapped up in playing WoW that he nearly missed the phone call telling him he had successfully got the nod to play Superman.

Cavill also looks to be into his turn-based strategy games too, as he has previously gone on record to state his love for the Total War series, particularly the Warhammer editions. Cavill played the tabletop version a lot in his youth and couldn’t resist the chance to play the game in a world-conquering PC format.

Fantasy evidently looks to be a profound love of Cavill’s, as he once said that he had been playing The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim when he was not able to play any multiplayer games with his brothers. He told GQ, “I haven’t played [my brothers] in a while. They’ve been busy. So I’ve been playing a lot of single-player games, like Skyrim. Goodness me, that’s a great game.”

And, of course, the reason that Cavill got his famous role as Geralt of Rivia in the Netflix series The Witcher is that he knows the character so well, having played the video games. In fact, Cavill was so wrapped up in the Witcher games that he didn’t initially realise that they had been based on a series of books.

“I learned about these games, and then I learned about the books,” he once said, “and the universe of The Witcher began to mean so much to me right away. I didn’t even have to prepare for the role because I live and breathe in this universe every day.” So Cavill’s passion for games paid off greatly in his day job too!

Henry Cavill’s favourite video games:

World of Warcraft

Total War: Warhammer 3

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt