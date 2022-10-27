Henry Cavill claims his Superman return will be "enormously joyful"









Henry Cavill established him as the true modern iteration of Superman, especially after the release of the Snyder Cut for Justice League. Although he has been away from the iconic role for a while, Cavill revealed that he is gearing up for a return.

Recently, Cavill has been touted as the next James Bond by many fans and critics. In addition, he has also starred in the sequel to Netflix’s popular film Enola Holmes, but the 2022 project that has captured the attention of fans is his cameo as Superman in the latest DC flick Black Adam.

As reported by Variety, Cavill recently opened up about the return: “The character means so much to me. It’s been five years now. I never gave up hope. It’s amazing to be here now talking about it again. There is such a bright future ahead for the character. I’m so excited to tell a story with an enormously joyful Superman.”

He added: “It was a very powerful moment for me. I wasn’t sure how I would feel…whether it would be something very emotionally connective because I put the Man of Steel suit back on. I chose that one in particular because of the nostalgia attached to the suit. It was important for me to be standing there and enjoying that moment. That is one of the top moments in my career. It feels great to have the opportunity to wear it again.”

While reports about his return as Superman were only rumours at first, Cavill has confirmed that there is going to be a new Superman project. The actor revealed: “I told myself I’m gonna let it sit and simmer in the background. I never lost hope, that was the key for me.”

