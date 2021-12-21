Henry Cavill expresses interest in becoming the next James Bond









After Daniel Craig revealed that he was no longer going to play the iconic role of James Bond after the release of No Time to Die, the entire world has been speculating about his successor. While many people on the internet have advocated for the casting of Idris Elba as the next Bond, the project’s producer, Barbara Broccoli, has said that the character could be non-binary in the future.

This suggestion comes after the recent calls to cast a woman as the next James Bond, something that has been opposed by Craig himself who said that women should have original parts written specifically for them: “There should simply be better parts for women and actors of colour. Why should a woman play James Bond when there should be a part just as good as James Bond, but for a woman?”.

According to latest reports, many contemporary stars are excited about the opportunity of becoming the next Bond. While Idris Elba has been associated with the role for the longest time, others like Dwayne Johnson have come forward to claim that they are in the running for it too. Even Tom Holland, on the set of the new Spider-Man film, told his co-star Jacob Batalon that he wanted to be the next Bond.

The latest actor to express his interest in taking on the massive responsibility of playing Bond, after Spider-Man’s confessions, is Superman – Henry Cavill. He had already told GQ in 2020 that he would “jump at the opportunity” at if the producers gave him a chance. In a recent interview, he has reiterated his interest.

“Time will tell,” Cavill elaborated. “You don’t know which direction they want to take Bond in and so I like to say that everything’s always on the table.” He said that he loves the fact that a large IP is attached to the project and that he would be willing to step up if the producers decided to go with a younger Bond than Craig.

