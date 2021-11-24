'No Time to Die' could still lose millions despite box-office success









Undoubtedly one of the biggest films of 2021, Daniel Craig’s final outing as James Bond in No Time to Die received international critical and commercial acclaim when it was released in October 2021. Earning over $730 million in global ticket sales, the film has become the year’s highest-grossing movie and has also broken records by becoming the best-performing film at the box office since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

No Time to Die continues the fragmented story of the past five films, joining 007 in a life of retirement is his lover, Madeleine (Léa Seydoux), a psychiatrist with a dark past. Attacked whilst on vacation, it is revealed that Madeleine hasn’t been entirely truthful to Bond, as the two-part ways and Bond seeks out the villainous Lyutsifer Safin (Rami Malek) in a mission that attracts Ben Whishaw’s Q, Christoph Waltz’s Blofeld, Ana de Armas’ Paloma and Lashana Lynch’s Nomi.

Costing over $250 million to produce and an extra $100 to market (at least), industry experts predict that the film needs to make close to $900 million to break even due to the price of the constant delays to the film’s release. As a result of this, it is thought that No Time to Die could lose close to $100 million altogether.

Despite this, in a statement made to Variety, MGM suggests that the film did in fact break even, commenting: “Unnamed and uninformed sources suggesting the film will lose money are categorically unfounded and put more simply, not true”.

Continuing, the statement read: “The film has far exceeded our theatrical estimates in this timeframe, becoming the highest-grossing Hollywood film in the international marketplace and passing ‘F9’ to become the highest-grossing Hollywood film since the pandemic”.

Starring Daniel Craig, Rami Malek, Léa Seydoux, Ben Whishaw, Christoph Waltz, Ana de Armas and Lashana Lynch, No Time to Die is the final film of Craig’s era as the character.