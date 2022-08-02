'Heartstopper' actor Yasmin Finney wants to be the first trans Bond girl









Yasmin Finney has revealed that she’d like to become the first transgender Bond girl. The 18-year-old actor is perhaps best known for her performance as Elle Argent in the Netflix series Heartstopper.

During a conversation with the Daily Starr, Argent confessed that she has been a Bond fan for years. “I love James Bond films,” she began. “Every film I’ve seen, I’ve always thought, ‘I’d love to be that cool, sexy Bond girl’. It has never been done before, so it would be amazing to do it.”

Argent would be following in the footsteps of Caroline Cossey, a trans model who starred as an extra in the 1981 Bond film For Your Eyes Only. However, it wasn’t made apparent that Cossey, also known as Tula, was trans until after the film’s release.

Earlier in 2022, Finney was announced as the latest addition to the new Doctor Who cast. The actor will star as Rose in the new series, which features Sex Education’s Ncuti Gatwa as the revered Time Lord. The pair are set to make their Doctor Who debut in 2023.

Just a month after the first series of Heartstopper, the show was renewed for a second and third season. The coming-of-age romance, based on the graphic novels of Alice Oseman, focuses on the relationship between Charlie Spring and Nick Nelson, played by Joe Locke and Kit Connor, respectively.

If Finney’s dream ends up becoming a reality, the actor will be joining the James Bond franchise at the dawn of a new era. Daniel Craig’s celebrated run as 007 came to an end with last year’s No To Time To Die. A replacement Bond is yet to be confirmed.

That being said, producer Barabara Broccoli recently said that she had no intentions of casting a woman in the role of Bond. “I think it will be a man because I don’t think a woman should play James Bond,” she revealed. “I believe in making characters for women and not just having women play men’s roles. I don’t think there are enough great roles for women, and it’s very important to me that we make movies for women about women. He should be British, so British can be any [ethnicity or race].”