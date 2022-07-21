Ana de Armas does not believe the next James Bond should be female









As the hunt for a new James Bond rumbles on following the departure of Daniel Craig following the release of No Time to Die, the discussion of how the role should be approached also continues.

With some people suggesting that it might be refreshing for a woman to assume the role, one of the stars of No Time to Die, Ana de Armas, has weighed in on the conversation. She believes that Bond shouldn’t be played by a female actor and that there are much better ways of increasing female representation in the franchise.

In a new interview with The Sun, she opined: “There shouldn’t be any need to steal someone else’s character, you know, to take over. This is a novel, and it leads into this James Bond world and this fantasy of that universe where he’s at.”

The Cuban actress then explained that she feels that the female characters in future Bond films should be more significant: “What I would like is that the female roles in the Bond films, even though Bond will continue to be a man, are brought to life in a different way. That they’re given a more substantial part and recognition. That’s what I think is more interesting than flipping things.”

Interestingly, the head of the franchise, Barbara Broccoli, has also said in the past that she also doesn’t think that 007 should be portrayed by a woman, but she too, is all for increasing female representation in the films and in the wider industry.

“I think it will be a man because I don’t think a woman should play James Bond,” Broccoli revealed. “I believe in making characters for women and not just having women play men’s roles. I don’t think there are enough great roles for women, and it’s very important to me that we make movies for women about women. He should be British, so British can be any [ethnicity or race].”

