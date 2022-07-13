Music trivia game ‘Heardle’ acquired by Spotify









Music and podcast streaming platform Spotify has revealed that it has acquired Heardle, the music trivia game that gathered popularity this year.

Spotify announced the acquisition in a blog post shared yesterday (July 12th) but did not detail its cost. Spotify also stressed that it does not plan to make any significant changes to the game, it will remain free to play, but should they choose to do so, players will now be able to listen to the entire song of each Heardle round on Spotify at the end of the game.

Jeremy Erlich has given some further information on the acquisition, claiming that “Heardle has proven to be a really fun way to connect millions of fans with songs they know and love and with new songs… and a way to compete with their friends as to who has the best musical knowledge. Since its debut, the game has quickly built a loyal following, and it aligns with our plans to deepen interactivity across the Spotify ecosystem.”

Users in the United Kingdom, United States, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand and Canada will be able to access the game first. Still, Spotify has stated its desire to bring the game to “hundreds and millions more people around the world”, as well as world players being able to play it in their native languages.

Spotify also intends to further its development, aiming to integrate several interactive experiences, including Heardle, into the platform to “allow music lovers to connect more deeply with artists and challenge friends.”

In other Spotify news, Crosby, Stills and Nash rejoined the streaming platform last week after assurances that Spotify had added Covid content warnings to any shows discussing Covid. CSN had followed Neil Young in removing their catalogues from the platform after Young felt that the Spotify exclusive The Joe Rogan Experience was spreading misinformation about Covid and its vaccines.

New font. Sounds just as good. #Heardle is now powered by Spotify 💚 pic.twitter.com/rbuE3dleTU — Spotify (@Spotify) July 12, 2022