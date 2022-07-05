Crosby, Stills and Nash make a return to Spotify









Following a five-month boycott of Spotify, Crosby, Stills and Nash have returned to the music streaming platform. In February, the members of the folk-rock supergroup pledged allegiance to Neil Young’s protest against Spotify. His reason was that the platform enabled the spread of misinformation about Covid-19 and its vaccines.

Young’s main target was comedian and presenter Joe Rogan and his podcast The Joe Rogan Experience, a show that worldwide medical professionals had urged to be censored, given the frequent and dubious conversations concerning Covid. “They can have Young or Rogan. Not both,” Young said. Shortly after, Young’s catalogue was removed from Spotify.

Graham Nash has recently made a statement on the changes that Spotify has made to its platform following this storm of controversy. He said, “[Spotify has] taken a positive step by adding a Covid content advisory to podcasts that include a conversation about Covid, directing listeners to a Covid information hub.” It has been reported that any revenue generated during the first month of CSN’s return to the platform will be donated to charity.

CSN’s music has been available for streaming on Spotify since last Saturday, including 1969’s excellent self-titled Crosby, Stills and Nash. Only half of the 1970 CSNY follow-up album, Déjà vu, featuring Neil Young, is currently available. The tracks on which Young features remain greyed out.

Young started an artist backlash against Spotify regarding the spread of Covid misinformation via his anti-Rogan protest. He was soon joined in removing music from the platform by several high-profile musicians, including Joni Mitchell and India Arie. Comedian Stewart Lee has also removed his live shows from the service.

It appears now, however, that Crosby, Stills and Nash are the first high-profile names to re-join, following the new practices and warning protocols implemented by Spotify on their platform.