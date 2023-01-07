Hear Unknown Mortal Orchestra remix Wet Leg on 'Chaise Longue'









2022 was the year for Wet Leg to revel in their victories. After achieving almost instant success with the release of their debut single, ‘Chaise Longue’, back in the summer of 2021, the Isle of Wight duo released their full-length self-titled debut in the spring of 2022 and saw universal praise, along with a Mercury Prize nomination, attributed to it.

Who knows what 2023 will hold for the band? They’ve indicated that a second album is already in the can, so is there a possibility that we’ll get more Wet Leg over the next 12 months? It seems like there is a good chance, but in the meantime, we’ll have to placate ourselves with this batshit crazy remix of ‘Chaise Longue’ released today by New Zealand psychedelic weirdos Unknown Mortal Orchestra.

Wet Leg are no strangers to remixes: last year, the group let electronic tricksters Soulwax strip down ‘Too Late Now’ into a piece that was almost unrecognizable from the song’s original form. Ideally, that’s what a good remix should do — show a completely different side to a well-known track.

That’s certainly the attitude that UMO has taken to their remix of ‘Chaise Longue’. Featuring alien noises, bizarre buzzes, industrial beats, and a heaping host of weirdness, the Orchestra leave just Rhian Teasdale’s monotone delivery intact. Pretty much everything else is brand new, and holy hell, does it sound trippy.

There are remnants of indie rock and dance music within the remix, but mostly, Unknown Mortal Orchestra process ‘Chaise Longue’ like they want to Frankenstein it together with Lou Reed’s Metal Machine Music. It’s certainly not for everyone, and it definitely won’t light up any dance floors any time soon, but props to UMO for breathing new life into one of the more well-known indie rock songs of the last two years.

Check out Unknown Mortal Orchestra’s remix of ‘Chaise Longue’ down below.