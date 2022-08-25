Hear the rare alternative take of Nirvana's 'Lounge Act'









Nirvana are one of the most important bands of all time, and what they did to change the direction of music and popular culture cannot be understated, with their influence ubiquitous today. Representing something of a second big bang for guitar music, they pulled the form out of the inertia of the late 1980s and made it exciting again, complete with hooky riffs and thunderous choruses.

The band’s classic lineup consisted of guitarist and frontman Kurt Cobain, bassist Krist Novoselic and drummer Dave Grohl, and together they became one of the greatest bands to have ever done it. When they hit the major leagues, they found that they were a far cry away from the grunge scene’s home in Seattle, and what ensued is one of the most heavily mythologised tales in music.

Their backstory is one we’re all familiar with, Grohl joined after meeting the group through Melvins’ frontman Buzz Osborne, and he would prove to be the piece they’d always been looking for. Since their inception, the role of drummer had been the biggest headache for Cobain and Novoselic, with many different characters assuming the role since their inception.

However, not only did they secure the services of one of the finest drummers around, but one who was also a brilliant songwriter, meaning that he always brought something different to their songs. He helped them shift from what would have been fairly ordinary alternative rock tracks to game-changing anthems, the kind that have found a place in the hearts of millions.

One of the best examples of this is the double kick that Grohl added to ‘In Bloom’, giving it that pull and atmosphere that we all love, making the absence of this on the Chad Channing-drummed original somewhat jarring.

Together, the trio only released two full-length studio albums, 1991’s Nevermind and 1993’s In Utero. It is a testament to their combined power that in the space of just three years off the back of only two albums that they were able to change the world in such a significant way. From ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’ to ‘Heart Shaped Box’, both Nevermind and In Utero are flawless albums brimming with timeless cuts, and, indeed, they will always be as cherished as they are today.

One of the best tracks from Nevermind is ‘Lounge Act’. Kicking off with one of Novoselic’s trademark wonky basslines, it gradually builds up with Cobain providing one of his catchiest vocal melodies on the record. A real earworm, it reflects the simplicity of the band’s formula, devising pop melodies and blending them with classic punk aspects such as fuzzy guitars and Cobain’s unhinged screaming.

Fans of the band will be excited to learn that a studio outtake of the track has been unearthed, complete with alternative lyrics. While there are some differences to the final mix, it is similar, showing just how little work Nirvana’s songs needed and just how great the band were live. Interestingly, it is also arguable that Cobain’s vocals are better than those of the Nevermind version, which is rather strange.

