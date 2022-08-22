Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl to sell his guitar from ‘Monkey Wrench’









Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl has revealed that the guitar he played in the ‘Monkey Wrench’ video will go up for auction next month. The guitar in question is a Gretsch White Falcon and is expected to go for around £30,000 when it goes under the hammer at Gardiner Houlgate this September

Originally owned by Grohl’s Foo Fighters and Nirvana bandmate Pat Smear, the guitar was used on The Colour and the Shape, Foo Fighters’ 1995 breakthrough album, which includes hits like ‘Everlong‘ and, of course, ‘Monkey Wrench’.

The listing also includes a polaroid photo taken by Pat Smear of Drew Barrymore playing the guitar. Luke Hobbs, the auctioneer for this particular item, said: “This a very exciting guitar as it’s one of the few owned by Foo Fighters, arguably the biggest current rock band on earth, ever to come to public auction.”

He went on to contextualise the instrument: “‘Monkey Wrench’ was the band’s breakthrough single and also the first to feature drummer Taylor Hawkins, who died tragically this March. I’m expecting interest from around the world. The fact that it features so prominently in the band’s iconic ‘Monkey Wrench’ video makes it all the more attractive to collectors and fans.”

News of the auction comes ahead of two special tribute concerts in honour of Taylor Hawkins in London and Los Angeles. The first of the ‘Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts’ will take place at Wembley Stadium on September 3rd, while the second will be held in LA’s Kia forum on September 27th. Hawkins died in Bogotá, Colombia, on March 25th, at the age of 50.

The likes of Liam Gallagher and Mark Ronson will be joined by Queens Of The Stone Age‘s Josh Homme, Supergrass, Queen’s Brian May and Roger Taylor, Wolfgang Van Halen, The Pretenders‘ Chrissie Hynde and many more for the London concert. In LA, Alanis Morissette and Miley Cyrus will perform alongside members of Queen, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Nirvana‘s Krist Novoselic, Led Zeppelin bassist John Paul Jones, Pink and Nandi Bushell.