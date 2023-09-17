Health update provided on Sum 41 singer Deryck Whibley following hospitalisation









Ariana Cooper Whibley, the model and wife of Sum 41 singer, Deryck Whibley, has provided an update on the musician’s health days after he was rushed into hospital with suspected heart failure following a bout of pneumonia.

Her initial message on social media read: “Deryck and I were supposed to be in Chicago right now, celebrating our eight-year wedding anniversary but the universe had a different plan for us.”

She continued: “We spent the entire night in the ER and will now be spending the next few days here in the hospital as he fights through pneumonia. The scariest part is that there is a lot of strain on his heart and they are telling us that there is a possibility of heart failure.”

Adding: “This is obviously not our first time in a situation like this but it brings back a lot of really difficult memories seeing him back in a hospital bed connected to wires and IVs.”

Before concluding: “I know how strong he is because I have witnessed what he has been able to overcome but that doesn’t make it any easier to see. I’ll do my best to keep everyone updated but if you could keep him in your heart over the next few days, we could really use it.”

She has since shared a positive update, remarking: ”I’m very happy to give this update. Deryck was discharged after responding so well to his treatments. He is now under the care of his mother who is a registered nurse and myself.”

The 32-year-old model continued: ”The pressure and strain on his heart and lungs has improved and he is able to breath without as much pain. I can’t tell you how truly grateful we are for the community around us. We knew we had support but the outpouring of love for our family has been absolutely overwhelming and we can’t begin to say how much it has meant to us and helped us stay positive through this.”

Deryck had previously spoken openly about his troubles with alcohol addiction. However, liver and kidneys failure caused him to collapse in 2014, and following the incident he has remained sober. At the time, Ariana also documented her own struggles with the disease, and the pair, who now have two children, achieved sobriety in unison.