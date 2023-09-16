Sum 41 frontman Deryck Whibley rushed to hospital with possible heart failure









Deryck Whibley, the frontman of the popular pop-punk band Sum 41, has been rushed to hospital following possible heart failure.

The 42-year-old musician’s wife, Ariana Cooper Whibley, confirmed the singer has been suffering with pneumonia and that she believes that possible complications with the condition may have resulted in heart failure.

Ariana, who is a 32-year-old model, shared a statement via social media, reading: “Deryck and I were supposed to be in Chicago right now, celebrating our eight-year wedding anniversary but the universe had a different plan for us.”

She continued: “We spent the entire night in the ER and will now be spending the next few days here in the hospital as he fights through pneumonia. The scariest part is that there is a lot of strain on his heart and they are telling us that there is a possibility of heart failure.”

Adding: “This is obviously not our first time in a situation like this but it brings back a lot of really difficult memories seeing him back in a hospital bed connected to wires and IVs.”

Before concluding: “I know how strong he is because I have witnessed what he has been able to overcome but that doesn’t make it any easier to see. I’ll do my best to keep everyone updated but if you could keep him in your heart over the next few days, we could really use it.”

Deryck had previously spoken openly about his troubles with alcohol addiction. However, liver and kidneys failure caused him to collapse in 2014, and following the incident he has remained sober. At the time, Ariana also documented her own struggles with the disease, and the pair, who now have two children, achieved sobriety in unison.

As of yet, there have been no further updates on the Sum 41 star’s current condition.