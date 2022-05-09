Hayley Williams names Fontaines D.C. the "band that generations from now are going to talk about"









Former Paramore frontperson Hayley Williams has praised Irish quintet Fontaines D.C. in the most recent episode of her BBC Sounds show Everything Is Emo, claiming that the group are “a band that generations from now are going to talk about”.

Williams’ praise comes shortly after the release of Fontaines D.C’s third studio album Skinty Fia. In an 8.6 review of the LP, Far Out said: “Mixes of warmth and darkness find the band cherry-picking their best qualities and shaving off some of their rougher edges.”

Released via Back to Back Sounds Amplified, this week’s edition of Everything is Emo saw Williams pay tribute to Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins. She also spoke about The Cure, Bloc Party, and, of course, Fontaines D.C.

Discussing the latter, Williams said: “‘Jackie Down The Line’ is one of my favourite songs of the year. I’m going to say top five songs of the year. Fontaines D.C. are killing it and I feel like it’s important to say that they have things to say.”

She went on to add: “They’re just a really cool and I think, very important, band for now… I feel like Fontaines D.C. will be a band that generations from now are going to talk about.”

Williams’ Everything is Emo series will comprise 20-hour long episodes. You can stream the show weekly on Back to Back Sounds: Amplified on BBC Sounds.