Harry Styles drops out of ‘Nosferatu’ remake by Robert Eggers









Emerging from the obscure corners of cinema to help champion independent American filmmaking, Robert Eggers has become one of the most pertinent names in the modern industry, sitting alongside Ari Aster, David Lowery, Chloé Zhao and more.

Following the release of the much-anticipated Viking thriller The Northman, Eggers has an exciting remake of the classic F. W. Murnau horror film Nosferatu planned, originally starring Harry Styles and Anya Taylor-Joy. Now, due to scheduling concerns, the singer and former star of One Direction has been forced to exit the project, leaving a key role up for grabs in the upcoming remake.

Though Styles has made an exit, Taylor-Joy will be reuniting with Robert Eggers for the third time since her debut with the director in The Witch with her role in the Dracula-inspired story remains unspecified so far. She was the first cast member to be officially announced for the remake of the horror classic, after the project was announced in 2015, shortly after the premiere of The Witch at Sundance Film Festival.

Riding high off her success from Netflix’s The Queen’s Gambit for which she was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series at the 2021 Emmy Awards, the actress is looking to further elevate her prominence with future roles in Mark Mylod’s The Menu, as well as Furiosa, the prequel to Mad Max: Fury Road.

Eggers’ latest project, The Northman looks to take this gritty attitude to the world of Viking warfare, following a prince who sets out on a voyage to avenge his father’s murderer.

Featuring the likes of Alexander Skarsgård, Anya Taylor-Joy, Björk, Willem Dafoe, Nicole Kidman and Ethan Hawke, the new film from Robert Eggers is considered to be one of the most highly anticipated releases of 2022.

Check out the trailer for the upcoming film, below.