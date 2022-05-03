Harry Styles announces unique album release show









Former One Direction man Harry Styles has announced a special show entitled ‘One Night Only in New York’ to celebrate the release of his long-awaited new album, Harry’s House. The Redditch native released his latest single, ‘As It Was’ at the start of April, which stoked up the excitement for his forthcoming record, which is set for release on May 20th.

Now, the one-off concert will be held at the UBS Arena at Belmont Park in Elmont, Long Island, on the day of the album’s release. Per a press statement, this unique show will see Styles perform the majority of the tracks from Harry’s House for the first time in public. Remarkably, tickets for the show will cost $25 (£20) all-in. A pre-sale will be held on Ticketmaster on Thursday morning.

Due to the very limited number of tickets, Ticketmaster has announced that there will not be a general sale for tickets. “We expect the demand for tickets to see Harry Styles – One Night Only In New York to be overwhelming,” a statement on Styles’ Ticketmaster page reads.

Styles debuted three tracks from his upcoming album during his recent headline show at the 2022 edition of Coachella. This stellar performance at the California festival saw him storm through ‘Boyfriends’ and ‘Late Night Talking’, whilst also dazzling fans with the Number One single, ‘As It Was’.

Reviewing ‘As It Was’, Far Out’s Tyler Golsen said: “A bright pop-rock track that strongly resembles the sugarcoated indie-pop currently being produced by SPINN (seriously, go listen to their song ‘Billie’ and tell me you don’t hear the similarities), Styles is all light hooks and propulsive energy. He claims at the start that “gravity’s holding me back”, but you could never tell from the sprightly energy and crackling excitement that emanates from the track.”

It’s set to be the biggest year yet for Harry Styles, and Harry’s House is shaping up to be his best effort yet.

Listen to ‘As It Was’ below.

