Harry Styles announces 2023 European stadium tour with Wet Leg









Harry Styles has announced that he will be teaming up with the emerging indie act Wet Leg for a forthcoming European stadium tour in 2023. It’s an announcement that sent his legion of fans into pandemonium and already the ticket price debate has begun.

As the press release states: “The highly anticipated tour in support of his new album Harry’s House will allow fans to access multiple nights in major cities across the globe turning iconic venues into Harry’s House. The 2023 European leg will also be Harry’s first full stadium outing in the region.”

Not only is this announcement noteworthy because it will be the biggest tour in Europe, however, but his choice of support act also shows just how bombastic the rise of Wet Leg has been.

It wasn’t long ago that the girls from the Isle of Wight were an unknown entity before landing a hit with ‘Chaise Longue’ and subsequently being named independent venue ambassadors. Now, those small shows appear to be a thing of the past. He will also be joined by fellow emerging act Inhaler too.

Tickets for the newly announced EU/UK dates go on sale on Friday, September 2nd at 10am local time. You can check out the full European dates below.

Harry Styles European tour date:

Sat May 13 – Horsens, Denmark – CASA Arena! — JUST ADDED

Wed May 17 – Munich, Germany – Olympiastadion! — JUST ADDED

Mon May 22 – Coventry, UK – Coventry Building Society Arena! — JUST ADDED

Fri May 26 – Edinburgh, UK – BT Murrayfield Stadium! — JUST ADDED

Thu Jun 1 – Paris, France – Stade De France! — JUST ADDED

Mon Jun 5 – Amsterdam, Netherlands –Johan Cruijff Arena! — JUST ADDED

Sat Jun 10 – Slane, Ireland – Slane Castle*! — JUST ADDED

Tue Jun 13 – London, UK – Wembley Stadium! — JUST ADDED

Wed Jun 14 – London, UK – Wembley Stadium! — JUST ADDED

Tue Jun 20 – Cardiff, UK – Principality Stadium! — JUST ADDED

Sat Jun 24 – Werchter, Belgium – Festivalpark! — JUST ADDED

Tue Jun 27 – Dusseldorf, Germany – MERKUR SPIEL-ARENA! — JUST ADDED

Sun Jul 2 – Warsaw, Poland – PGE Narodowy! — JUST ADDED

Wed Jul 5 – Frankfurt, Germany – Deutsche Bank Park! — JUST ADDED

Sat Jul 8 – Austria, Vienna – Ernst-Happel-Stadion! — JUST ADDED

Wed Jul 12 – Barcelona, Spain – Estadi Olimpic Lluis Company! — JUST ADDED

Fri Jul 14 – Madrid, Spain – Nuevo Espacio Mad Cool! — JUST ADDED

Tue Jul 18 – Lisbon, Portugal – Passeio Maritimo Alges! — JUST ADDED

Sat Jul 22 – Reggio Emilia, Italy – RCF Arena! — JUST ADDED