Harrison Ford says new ‘Indiana Jones’ film “acknowledges his decline”









Harrison Ford, the iconic actor who first embodied the character of Indiana Jones in the 1981 film Raiders of the Lost Ark, will be seen confronting the inevitability of old age in his final venture in the series: Indiana Jones and The Dial of Destiny.

On his determination to depict ageing honestly, Ford said, “I didn’t want this to deny or play with age, but fucking dig into it. How does it feel to be an old fart in this world? The film acknowledges his decline. His fire and passion are almost out. This dude’s not in great shape.” Ford’s raw acceptance of ageing in this new role sets a tone in Hollywood, where age is often seen as a taboo.

The revelation came from an interview in The Times with Dial of Destiny co-star and Fleabag writer Pheobe Waller-Bridge, renowned for creating robust roles for mature women, including Fiona Shaw and Harriet Walter in Killing Eve. In the interview, Waller-Bridge shared Ford’s sentiment and remarked on her fascination with portraying characters who’ve “lived a bit more life”, praising the intriguing histories behind their eyes.

Ford’s matinee idol looks, charm, and iconic roles propelled him to stardom in the 1980s, making him a bankable asset in Hollywood. Over 50 years later, the actor now acknowledges making way for the younger generations. However, when questioned about his feelings about growing older, he responded, “I don’t see age”.

“I mean, when I look in the mirror, I still see brown hair. It’s weird,” the actor confessed. “But there is a satisfaction in age, and I’ve had such incredible opportunities in my life, and the fact of age is comforting. I am not scared of age at all.” His comments follow an admission from the actor that he’s made his peace with leaving the character behind.

When asked whether he fears death like Martin Scorsese, who is in constant angst, or embraces each day as a new beginning, like Steven Spielberg, Ford expressed his alignment with the latter, indicating his peace with his age and the progression of time. Joking about why he wasn’t like Scorsese, the actor said, “I don’t have Catholic guilt”.

Ford’s sentiments, and the anticipated release of The Dial of Destiny, hint at a refreshing perspective on age in Hollywood. With a reported shot early on in the film showing the 80-year-old Ford completely topless, it’s encouraging to hear that a big-budget movie isn’t afraid of depicting bodies of all shapes and sizes.