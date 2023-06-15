Harrison Ford won’t “miss” playing Indiana Jones after final movie









Legendary actor Harrison Ford has claimed that he won’t “miss anything” about his long-lived role as archaeologist hero Indiana Jones. The Star Wars actor appeared in the franchise’s first movie, Raiders of the Lost Ark, in 1981 and will appear in the fifth and final instalment, The Dial of Destiny, later this month.

After 42 years as the titular hero, Ford is set for his final goodbye. Despite having “complicated” feelings toward the role, the actor revealed that he is not hung up on it during a new interview with Entertainment Tonight at the new movie’s LA premiere.

Candidly explaining why he won’t miss the franchise, Ford told the publication: “Because the film will still be there for people when I’m dust, and it doesn’t matter. I mean, what matters is the making of it,” he said, adding: “The process of making, that’s what really counts. That’s where we face ourselves [to ask], ‘Should we be doing this? Is this the right thing to do? Is this the best expression of this idea?'”

Continuing, Ford turned his attention to the devoted fans. “We depend on the audience. I work for them. I work for all of you, so if I make you happy, it makes me happy.”

He added that he’s “very grateful” to be able to act in the final movie in the franchise, explaining that it’s “important” to bring closure to Indiana Jones’ story.

“I’m very grateful that we get to do this and that we’ve rounded the corner and brought the character full circle,” he said. “That’s very important to me. I was very grateful to have to opportunity to make this film, and I’m hoping that all these people will be grateful for it.”

Speaking to Esquire last month, Ford revealed that showing Indiana Jones as an ageing man in The Dial of Destiny was important to him. Recalling a horse riding scene, he said: “I thought, ‘What the fuck?’ Like I was being attacked by gropers. I look down and there’s three stunt guys there making sure I didn’t fall off the stirrup”.

Ford concluded: “They said, ‘Oh, we were just afraid because we thought, you know, and bah bah bah bah.’ And I said, ‘Leave me the fuck alone… Leave me alone, I’m an old man getting off a horse, and I want it to look like that!'”

Watch the trailer for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny below.