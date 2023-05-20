Harrison Ford defends the use of de-aging technology in new ‘Indiana Jones’ movie









The star of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, Harrison Ford, has defended the use of de-ageing technology in the new James Mangold-directed movie.

The 80-year-old actor’s performance in The Dial of Destiny will be his last in the role of the titular adventurer, a run which kicked off with 1981’s Raiders of the Lost Ark. The new instalment premiered at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this week. Although most of the movie shows Jones as the same age as Ford, it does open with a 25-minute flashback featuring a younger Jones, who is played by Ford, just with digital de-ageing technology applied.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday (May 19th), Ford defended using the technology. “I know that that is my face,” he said, per Entertainment Weekly. “It’s not a kind of Photoshop magic – that’s what I looked like 35 years ago. Because Lucasfilm has every frame of film that we’ve made together over all of these years.”

He continued: “This process, this scientific mining of this library, this was put to good [use]… It’s just a trick unless it’s supported by a story, and it sticks out like a sore thumb if it’s not honest, it’s not real… I mean, emotionally real. And so I think it was used very skillfully.”

Elsewhere, Ford received an honorary Palme d’Or d’Honneur for lifetime achievement at the official premiere of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.