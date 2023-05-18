Cannes 2023: Harrison Ford receives Palme d’Or d’Honneur before ‘Dial of Destiny’ premiere









This evening, Indiana Jones star Harrison Ford received an honorary Palme d’Or d’Honneur for lifetime achievement at this year’s edition of the Cannes Film Festival. The award arrived at the official premiere of Lucasfilm’s forthcoming movie Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

Ford was awarded the accolade in front of a busy crowd who came to watch the first screening of the sequel to 2008’s Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. Thierry Fermaux, the festival director, took the stage before the screening to thank “the CEO or whatever” of Disney, Bob Iger and the film’s producer, Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy. Fermaux then labelled Ford “one of the greatest stars in cinema”, before inviting the audience to watch a tribute clip to the actor’s career.

After the lights came on, Ford received a standing ovation and was handed a microphone to discuss his new honour. He said: “I’m very touched and I’m very moved. They say when you’re about to die, you see your life flash before your eyes and, on the screen, I just saw my life flash before my eyes! A great part of my life, but not all of my life. My life has been enabled by my lovely wife, Calista, who has supported my passions and my dreams and I’m grateful. And I love you [the audience] too. Thank you. You gave my life purpose and meaning, and I’m grateful for that. I’m so grateful. I’m deeply moved and humbled by this honour, but I’ve got a movie you gotta see.”

In an April interview, Ford confirmed that The Dial of Destiny will be his final outing as Indiana Jones. In a brand new interview with TotalFilm, Ford stated: “This is the final film in the series, and this is the last time I’ll play the character. I anticipate that it will be the last time that he appears in a film”.

The star further added that, whilst he is aware of a new Indiana Jones TV show in the works, he explains that he will “not be involved in that, if it does come to fruition”.