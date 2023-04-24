Harrison Ford confirms ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ will be his last appearance in the role









The Indiana Jones star, Harrison Ford, has confirmed that The Dial of Destiny will mark his final outing as the iconic movie character.

Speaking in a brand new interview with TotalFilm, Ford stated: “This is the final film in the series, and this is the last time I’ll play the character. I anticipate that it will be the last time that he appears in a film”. The star further added that, whilst he is aware of a new Indiana Jones TV show in the works, he explains that he will “not be involved in that, if it does come to fruition”.

Later in the interview, he added: “I had been ambitious to do this film for 10 years, and there finally came a time when we all committed to that. It was a joyous moment for me. I think it’s a rare situation that I find myself in…I’ve been able to deliver amazing films developed by Steven [Spielberg] and George [Lucas] over a 40-year period, and to end it not with a whimper, but a bang, has been my greatest ambition for this excursion”.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will be released on June 28th in the UK. The movie stars the likes of Mads Mikkelsen, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Antonio Banderas, take a look at the latest trailer below.