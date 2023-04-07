‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ confirmed as the franchise’s final bow









Disney and Lucasfilm have announced that the forthcoming Indiana Jones instalment, The Dial of Destiny, will be the franchise’s final movie. After its classic trilogy of the 1980s, namely, Raiders of the Lost Ark, The Temple of Doom and The Last Crusade, the franchise was revived in 2008 with the Shia LaBeouf-starring Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.

It was previously understood that The Dial of Destiny would be the 80-year-old Harrison Ford’s final outing as Indiana Jones. The fifth movie has now been confirmed as the final chapter in the iconic archaeologist’s book.

“My legendary collaborators and I are very excited to share a brand new and final Indiana Jones adventure with you,” director James Mangold announced in a new statement, confirming that Dial of Destiny would debut at the Cannes Film Festival in May ahead of its wider release in June. A new press release from Disney describes the movie as “the highly anticipated final instalment of the beloved franchise.”

The Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy also previously stated that the studio would never recast the role of Indiana Jones, implying that the franchise would be concluded with Ford’s final performance as the titular hero.

“We would never make Indiana Jones without Harrison Ford,” she said. “Having just finished the fifth movie, I can tell you, there wasn’t a day I wasn’t on set where I wasn’t like, ‘Yes — this is Indiana Jones.'”

Disney’s confirmation that The Dial of Destiny will serve as a finale follows reports that Lucasfilm had cancelled a planned Indiana Jones spinoff series akin to The Mandalorian.