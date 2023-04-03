‘Indiana Jones and The Dial Of Destiny’ to premiere at the Cannes Film Festival









Indiana Jones and The Dial Of Destiny, the fifth movie in the franchise, will officially premiere at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival.

The first movie in the series not to be helmed by the celebrated filmmaker Steven Spielberg, The Dial Of Destiny is directed by James Mangold with a script by himself, Jez Butterworth, John-Henry Butterworth and David Koepp. Thought to be the final Indiana Jones movie to star the series mainstay Harrison Ford, the latest movie in the franchise will feature an opening sequence featuring a de-aged version of the leading man.

Alongside Ford, the cast for the new movie also includes the likes of Boyd Holbrook, Antonio Banderas, Mads Mikkelsen, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Toby Jones, John Rhys-Davies and more.

The news comes shortly after Martin Scorsese’s new movie, Killers of the Flower Moon, was also confirmed to be screening at Cannes. Featuring Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert DeNiro, Jesse Plemons, Lily Gladstone and the recent Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, Killers of the Flower Moon is based on the novel by David Grann and tells the story of the members of the Osage tribe in the United States who were mysteriously murdered in the 1920s.

Take a look at the trailer for Indiana Jones and The Dial Of Destiny below.

See more #IndianaJones will return to the Cannes Film Festival for the world premiere of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, directed by James Mangold, on Thursday May 18th. pic.twitter.com/59PPEHyGSW — Indiana Jones (@IndianaJones) April 3, 2023