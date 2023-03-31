Martin Scorsese’s ‘Killers of The Flower Moon’ confirmed for Cannes Film Festival









The Cannes Film Festival has confirmed that Martin Scorsese’s new film Killers of the Flower Moon will get its world premiere this year on May 20th at the Grand Théâtre Lumière. The film is one of this year’s most anticipated and will feature in Cannes Official Selection, but as of yet, it is unsure whether it will be part of Competition.

Scorsese’s new offering is based on David Grann’s best-selling 2017 book, and Scorsese had re-written it for the screen with Eric Roth. Killers of the Flower Moon takes place in Oklahoma in the 1920s and tells of the murders of the Osage Nation, an oil-rich tribe. The crimes later became known as the “Reign of Terror”.

The film will feature a string of high-profile names, including Leonardo DiCaprio, who is also serving as a producer, as well as Robert De Niro, Jesse Plemons, Lily Gladstone, Brendan Fraser and John Lithgow. The film serves as the seventh time Scorsese and DiCaprio have worked together and the eleventh time Scorsese had employed Robert De Niro.

Scorsese’s Sikelia Productions and DiCaprio’s Appian Way Productions are handling the production of the film, while it will be distributed by Apple TV+ and Paramount Pictures. After Cannes, the film will be released in select cinemas on October 6th before a wider release on October 20th.

C'est officiel, le 20 mai prochain, Martin Scorsese présentera #KillersOfTheFlowerMoon en avant-première mondiale à #Cannes2023 ! Le cinéaste sera entouré de Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, Jesse Plemons et Lily Gladstone !

@AppleTV