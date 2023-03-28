Martin Scorsese movie ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ starring Leonardo DiCaprio gets official release date









The official release date for the latest Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio collaboration has been announced. The historical drama Killers of the Flower Moon will arrive in theatres and for exclusive streaming on Apple TV+ next autumn.

The epic western, which co-stars Robert De Niro, Jesse Plemons, Lily Gladstone and Brendan Fraser, allegedly cost $200million to create. According to a recent statement from one of the project’s costume designers, Jacqueline West, Leonardo DiCaprio believes the movie to be Scorsese’s best work yet.

Produced by Apple Original Films, the movie will also be available to stream on Apple TV+ at an as yet unspecified date. The film will be released in theatres in tandem with Paramount Pictures and Apple.

Killers of the Flower Moon is expected to make its debut at Cannes Film Festival this spring. It is then scheduled to arrive in selected theatres on October 6th, with a wider release slated for October 20th, 2023.

“We had lunch before I came here. He said, ‘Jackie, I think we worked on a masterpiece.’ I thought for Leo to say that was something. He doesn’t say that lightly,” West told Deadline. “He has been in the business since he was a little boy.”

West previously collaborated with DiCaprio on The Revenant, for which the latter won his first Academy Award. “I had the most incredible experience of my film career [on Killers of the Flower Moon],” West continued. “I can’t talk about that film yet because nothing has been released, but I just have to say it’s the combination of someone I always wanted to work with and my absolute dream project…It was brilliantly done, not just on my part but by everybody”.

She added: “My husband said after I worked with Scorsese, ‘OK, now you can quit. That’s the pinnacle.'”

“It follows the book, and the book was totally captivating,” West divulged on the movie’s plot. “The native cast was incredible, and the acting – Lily Gladstone is incredible. The images were thrilling. It looks amazing. I watched it all being shot, but I haven’t seen any of it.”

The movie is based on David Grann’s best-selling book of the same name. Set in 1920s Oklahoma, it follows the wake of some of the most heinous murders in American history involving Native American tribes, which lead to a series of ruthless investigations by the FBI.