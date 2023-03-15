Leonardo DiCaprio says the new Martin Scorsese movie ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ is “a masterpiece”









In 2002, Leonardo DiCaprio starred in Gangs of New York, marking his first collaboration with the legendary filmmaker Martin Scorsese. Since then, the pair have collaborated on four further feature-length movies: The Aviator, The Departed, Shutter Island and The Wolf of Wall Street.

Together, both Scorsese and DiCaprio have created some of the 20th century’s most captivating cinematic experiences. Naturally, fans were elated to hear that the pair have recently polished off a sixth movie together: Killers of the Flower Moon.

Production on the project began back in April 2021. “We are thrilled to finally start production on Killers of the Flower Moon in Oklahoma,” Scorsese announced in a press statement at the time. “To be able to tell this story on the land where these events took place is incredibly important and critical to allowing us to portray an accurate depiction of the time and people.”

“We’re grateful to Apple, the Oklahoma Film and Music Office and The Osage Nation, especially all our Osage consultants and cultural advisors, as we prepare for this shoot,” he added. “We’re excited to start working with our local cast and crew to bring this story to life on screen and immortalize a time in American history that should not be forgotten.”

The epic western, which co-stars Robert De Niro, Jesse Plemons, Lily Gladstone and Brendan Fraser, allegedly cost $200million to create. According to a recent statement from one of the project’s costume designers, Jacqueline West, Leonardo DiCaprio believes the movie to be Scorsese’s best work yet.

“We had lunch before I came here. He said, ‘Jackie, I think we worked on a masterpiece.’ I thought for Leo to say that, was something. He doesn’t say that lightly,” West told Deadline. “He has been in the business since he was a little boy.”

West previously collaborated with DiCaprio on The Revenant, for which the latter won his first Academy Award. “I had the most incredible experience of my film career [on Killers of the Flower Moon],” West continued. “I can’t talk about that film yet because nothing has been released, but I just have to say it’s the combination of someone I always wanted to work with and my absolute dream project…It was brilliantly done, not just on my part but by everybody”.

She added: “My husband said after I worked with Scorsese, ‘OK, now you can quit. That’s the pinnacle.'”

“It follows the book, and the book was totally captivating,” West divulged on the movie’s plot. “The native cast was incredible, and the acting – Lily Gladstone is incredible. The images were thrilling. It looks amazing. I watched it all being shot, but I haven’t seen any of it.”

The Apple Original movie is slated for arrival this spring. While nothing is confirmed yet, it is likely the film could feature at the Cannes Film Festival in May.