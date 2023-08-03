Hand Habits founder Meg Duffy and guitarist Gregory Uhlmann announce new project









Hand Habits founder Meg Duffy and guitarist Gregory Uhlmann have announced their new instrumental music project, Duffy x Uhlmann. Their debut album under the new name, Doubles, is set to be released on Friday, September 22nd, via Orindal Records.

Duffy released her fifth album under the name Hand Habits, Fun House + Blueprints, just last year. She followed the record with Sugar the Bruise, a six-track EP released in the spring of 2023. Meanwhile, Uhlmann released a full-length album titled Again and Again under his own name earlier this year.

Duffy and Uhlmann have previously played together in Duffy’s indie rock project Hand Habits and Michael Alden Hadreas’ touring band for Perfume Genius. Both were featured in the Perfume Genius concert film in 2021. Their new project, Duffy x Uhlmann, will see them reunite as a duo on record, both taking up the guitar for the unique instrumental album.

Recorded in Uhlmann’s brothers’ Los Angeles house on a borrowed tape recorder, the album is a collection of one-take improvisations. Duffy and Uhlmann weave their guitars together to form calming sonic collages.

The announcement of the new project is also accompanied by the release of their first single ahead of the album, ‘Braid’. True to its name, the track features minimalist, intertwined guitars that feel intimate and intricate.

Doubles will be released on Friday, September 22nd, and the record is now available to pre-order on black and white marble vinyl, classic black vinyl, and a smoky grey cassette.

Listen to ‘Braid’, the first single from Duffy x Uhlmann, below.