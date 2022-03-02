Haim share Paul Thomas Anderson-directed video for 'Lost Track'









The Californian sisterly trio, Haim, have shared ‘Lost Track’, and its heady Paul Thomas Anderson-directed video. The song first captured the hearts of fans a couple of weeks ago when it was previewed before screenings of Anderson’s new flick, Licorice Pizza, which stars Alana Haim in her acting debut.

The sisters explained that the song originated spontaneously during Anderson’s cover shoot with Alana for W.

“An opportunity arose to do a quick music component while shooting the story. Paul mentioned having the book Appointment in Samarra as a possible direction,” Haim wrote. “So we did some digging around the book and were inspired by the scene where the main character throws a drink in someone’s face at a country club. We were inspired by the idea of someone doing something so drastic to get out of a situation they felt uncomfortable in—just to feel something.”

On a March 1st Instagram post, Haim revealed that they actually wrote a line for the song last year, “I’ll never get back what I lost track of”. However, they “could never figure out what to do with it.” They added: “We kept writing it down, not knowing where it should live.”

They explained: “We finally remembered that lyric and wrote and recorded the song and shot the whole thing in a few days! Anyway, felt fun to do something very collaborative/off the cuff.”

Licorice Pizza features original music from Radiohead multi-instrumentalist Jonny Greenwood, and follows the surreal adventures of Alana Kane and Gary Valentine in the 1970s San Fernando Valley, California.

It is set to be a busy year for Haim, as next month they are about to kick off a hectic touring schedule, which will take them to all corners of the globe. Their latest album came in the form of 2020’s critically acclaimed Women in Music Pt. III.

Watch the video for ‘Lost Track’ below.