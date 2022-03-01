HAIM to release new track inspired by Paul Thomas Anderson collaboration









Los Angeles group HAIM have revealed that they are releasing a new track inspired by Paul Thomas Anderson this week.

On Instagram yesterday (February 28th), the trio revealed that they had a line written for a song last year – “I’ll never get back what I lost track of” – but that they “could never figure out what to do with it.” They added: “We kept writing it down, not knowing where it should live.”

HAIM continued to reveal that when film director Paul Thomas Anderson did a “director’s cut” issue for W Magazine, with youngest sister Alana on the cover, “an opportunity arose to do a quick music component while shooting the story.”

Anderson’s latest film, Licorice Pizza, stars Alana in her debut acting role. The film features music from Radiohead’s Jonny Greenwood and follows the story of characters Alma Kane and Gary Valentine in a coming of age drama set in 1970s LA.

The Instagram post from the group goes on to explain that they had recorded a new song for the cover shoot, using the line they had written over a year ago.

They explained: “Paul mentioned having the book Appointment in Samarra as a possible direction [for the cover]. So we did some digging around the book and were inspired by the scene where the main character throws a drink in someone’s face at a country club.”

“We were inspired by the idea of someone doing something so drastic to get out of a situation they felt uncomfortable in – just to feel something.”

“We finally remembered that lyric and wrote and recorded the song and shot the whole thing in a few days! Anyway, felt fun to do something very collaborative/off the cuff.”

The new song is slated for release later today (March 1st) according to the post.