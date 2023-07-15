Haim on their early years with Julian Casablancas: “That was a dream come true”









American pop rockers Haim have opened up about their early years touring with The Strokes frontman Julian Casablancas.

“That was a dream come true to be playing in his band,” Danielle Haim told NME. The middle Haim sister was a part of Casablancas’ touring band from 2009 to 2010. Before playing in Casablancas’ band, Haim and her sisters would open some of the shows.

“Julian was the first person to take us on tour,” Alana Haim added. “I was 18 which was crazy.” Danielle underscored just how young the group members were at the time. “She [Alana] was still in high school,” she said. “That was our first tour. We opened for him and I did double duty.”

“Playing with Julian also taught us so much and taught me so much,” Danielle added. “Getting to play some Strokes songs in the set like ‘Automatic Stop’ I couldn’t believe it. I was up there like I can’t believe this is my life.” Her sisters were equally enthusiastic. “We were in the crowd like ‘We can’t believe that’s our sister!” Este Haim added.

During their early touring years behind Casablancas, the Strokes songwriter gave the Haim sisters a piece of advice. “Julian told us: disappear, come back in a year with stronger songs and hit the ground running,” Danielle told The Guardian.

That’s what they did, releasing their debut LP, Days Are Gone, in 2013. The album is getting a new reissue this year to celebrate its 10th anniversary. “We worked our whole lives to put out our first record, So we thought, ‘It’s the 10-year anniversary! Why the fuck not’. We also never shy away from an excuse to celebrate,” Este said.

Check out ‘The Wire’ from Days Are Gone down below.