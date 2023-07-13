Haim had “zero expectations” for ‘Days Are Gone’









American rock-pop sensations Haim have reflected upon their debut album Days Are Gone, which is approaching its 10th anniversary, and admitted they had “zero expectations” for the LP.

Their first release went to number one in the United Kingdom, Days Are Gone also included the hit singles ‘The Wire’, ‘Forever’ and ‘Falling’. Additionally, they are reissuing the record on September 29th to mark the special occasion and announced a performance of the album on July 19th at The Bellwether in Los Angeles, California.

“We had zero expectations,” Este said of their debut to NME. Meanwhile, Alana added: “The crazy thing about Days Are Gone is that the first thing that we ever came out with was the Forever EP and we put that out on the internet without knowing how to promote things.”

Alana continued: “We didn’t know how to get music out there. The only thing that we knew was that we were super proud of what we had finally created after being a band for six years at that point.”

She added: |We had finally gotten a recording that we loved, and we were like, ‘Cool, we have this. What do you do with it?’ So we put it on the internet with absolutely no idea what was going to happen. And it completely changed our lives.”

Meanwhile, in another recent interview, Alana spoke of how difficult it was for Haim to get signed as an all-female band. “No one wanted to sign us,” she explained. “The amount of people who were like, ‘You’re never going to make it. Give up!’” Danielle Haim added. She continued: “People would say to us, ‘You’ll never get a record deal. A girl rock band, unfortunately, is not something you see.’ People used to say that shit all the time. But we had such a crazy focus, plus we’re sisters – we’re like a wolf pack.”

This summer, Haim are set to headline All Points East in London’s Victoria Park on August 28th. They’ll be joined at the festival by Confidence Man, Snail Mail, Girl In Red, Joesef and many more.