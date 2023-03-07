HAIM to perform exclusive European set at All Points East festival









London’s All Points East festival has just announced its latest headliner. Californian rock trio HAIM will take to the stage on Monday, August 28th, for an exclusive European show. Tickets for the summer festival go on sale on Friday, March 10th, at 10am GMT.

A roster of incredible support will join HAIM, including Confidence Man, Snail Mail, Girl In Red, Lizzy McAlpine, Tove Lo, Joesef, Romy, Avalon Emerson + The Charm, Tamino, Mae Stephens, Nell Mescal, Nieve Ella and gigi.

Ten days before HAIM’s performance, Stormzy is set to team up with All Points East to headline and curate his own lineup for ‘This Is What We Mean Day’ on Friday, August 18th. On August 25th, The Strokes will take to the stage for their own headline set. Support acts include fellow New York pioneers Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Amyl and The Sniffers, and Black Midi.

Earlier in January, HAIM revealed plans for their fourth album, posting a video clip on Tik Tok featuring Este and Danielle dragging their sister Alana through a studio door. Below, the caption read: “When your sisters are making you get back in the studio, but you were born to be an Oscar award-winning actress.”

Elsewhere, Este Haim recently shared details of her work as “director of fun” for the second season of The White Lotus. Este was hired as a music consultant for the award-winning series and was invited for a one-week trip by the show’s producer. “At the beginning of this journey for me, I was just a friend of a friend who happened to be on set, so I wasn’t necessarily thinking, is this the most professional thing for me to be throwing parties?” Haim told W. “But it was a nice way to blow off steam after a day of working,” she said.

