Gustaf shares new video for 'Cruel'









Brooklyn art punks Gustaf have shared a new video for their recent song 'Cruel'.

Back at the start of October, the band released their wonderfully named debut LP Audio Drag for Ego Slobs. That album is ten tracks of rubbery guitars, alternately shouted and sardonic vocals, and strangely funky grooves. ‘Cruel’ is one of those songs that sounds like it would be dancey and funky in anyone else’s hands, but Gustaf turns it into a scuzzy and discordant rant.

“The protagonist in ‘Cruel’ is unfairly upset at someone who gave them a glimpse of a good thing and then took it away,” vocalist Lydia Gammill explains. “Now they’re left obsessing over the thrill of what could have been. They were content with what they already had, but once they knew something more was possible they became indignant over losing it. Selfishly musing that if they knew it would be like this, they would’ve rather not had the thing at all.

“When I started working out the lyrics for ‘Cruel’, I liked the idea of someone getting mad at the sunlight for shining through their window,” Gammill continues. “I wanted to play with the idea of someone victimising themselves over a blessing. Ultimately ‘Cruel’ became a ‘love’ song — or as it goes with a lot of Gustaf songs, an anti-love song.”

Gustaf are still a relatively new enterprise, and they lie somewhere between Amyl and the Sniffers and IDLES in terms of punk ethos and more experimental leanings. Appropriately enough, Gustaf will be supporting IDLES when they trek through America this month. If you’re on the other side of the pond, the band will support Pillow Queens on three November dates. The band is also set to appear at the Mutations Festival in Brighton in November as well.

Check out the video for ‘Cruel’ down below. Audio Drag for Ego Slobs is out now.

