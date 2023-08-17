Guns N’ Roses share new single ‘Perhaps’









American rock royalty Guns N’ Roses have released their new single ‘Perhaps’, marking their first new song since Slash’s return.

The track premiered on Audacy rock stations on August 17th and will arrive on streaming platforms at a later date. According to a press statement, ‘Perhaps’ was “written and recorded by Axl Rose, Slash, and Duff McKagan this year,” and is the trio’s “first collective new composition and recording together in 30 years since 1993’s The Spaghetti Incident?”

While the song was finished this year, a different version of ‘Perhaps’ has been available to listen to online for many years, but now, it’s finally complete. In June, Guns N’ Roses previewed the previously unreleased track during their soundcheck ahead of a show in Tel Aviv.

The initial idea for the song came during the making of their Chinese Democracy album but it didn’t make the final cut of the LP, but Guns N’ Roses have now re-visited ‘Perhaps’ for the new completed release.

‘Perhaps’ arrives after the band’s production manager Tom Mayhue recently spoke ahead of their show in Paris and confirmed Guns N’ Roses were readying new music. “I know that the band’s gonna start working on new music. They’ve got a bunch of stuff recorded already,” he said.

Mayhue added to French media: “So there will be new Guns N’ Roses music very soon. In fact, I think they’re trying to get a single out any day now, so you may hear something very, very soon.”

Listen to ‘Perhaps’ below.