Watch the new ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ finale trailer









The official trailer for James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has been dropped, giving fans a taster of what has been confirmed as the final instalment of the beloved franchise.

It has now been five years since the release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, and fans have become restless, but the trailer promises satiation. The video, seen below, teases the main themes of the forthcoming film, with Bradley Cooper’s character, Rocket Raccoon, looking to offer a deeper dive into the origins of his elusive character. It also looks like Gamora, the character portrayed by Zoe Saldaña, will be making a return for the finale.

Viewers are also offered glimpses of the Guardians’ final mission, with Rocket saying, “We’ll all fly away together one last time, into the forever, that beautiful sky,” over a dramatic montage of energetic scenes. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is scheduled for release on May 5th, 2023.

The third instalment will see the return of the main cast, including Chris Pratt in his role as Peter Quill (aka Star-Lord), Dave Bautista as Drax, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Pom Klementieff as Mantis and Vin Diesel as the voice of Groot. Sylvester Stallone and Elizabeth Debicki will also return as Gillan and the Golden High Priestess of the Sovereign, respectively.

The cast will also see some new faces, namely Will Poulter, who will play Adam Warlock, Chukwudi Iwuji, Daniela Melchior, Nico Santos and Maria Bakalova.

For Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, James Gunn returns to his directing duties after previously being fired in 2018 amid a string of controversial tweets. He was re-hired in 2019, but filming didn’t begin until November 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 follows the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, which arrived on Disney+ last week. It served as a sequel to the original two Guardians of the Galaxy films (as well as Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame and Thor: Love And Thunder) and a prequel to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Watch the exciting new trailer below.