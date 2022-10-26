James Gunn named the creative leader of DC Studios









Director James Gunn has been named the creative leader for DC Studios on the very same day that Marvel released the trailer for his latest project, The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special.

The new co-chairman and Chief Executive Officer was surprisingly appointed mere days after the release of the Dwayne Johnson-headed superhero flick Black Adam, a project which failed to secure the opening day box office numbers that it had hoped. Gunn isn’t alone in the creative hot-seat of DC Studios either, dividing responsibilities with Peter Safran, a talent manager and producer who has worked across countless Warner Bros projects.

It is believed that Gunn will be in charge of the creative direction of the superhero franchise, whilst Safran will take the lead on the business and production side of things.

Releasing a statement about their new appointment, the duo said: “We’re honored to be the stewards of these DC characters we’ve loved since we were children. We look forward to collaborating with the most talented writers, directors, and actors in the world to create an integrated, multilayered universe that still allows for the individual expression of the artists involved. Our commitment to Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the rest of the DC stable of characters is only equaled by our commitment to the wonder of human possibility these characters represent”.

Whilst they’ll be in control of the mainline Justice League series, including Henry Cavill’s Superman, Ben Affleck’s Batman and Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman, it’s currently unknown how much creative say they’ll have over Matt Reeves Batman movies, whilst reports have stated they won’t be touching Todd Phillips’ upcoming Joker: Folie à Deux.

Having only helmed one DC movie, The Suicide Squad, in 2021, DC Studios are taking a considerable risk with this acquisition. Only time will tell whether it pays off.