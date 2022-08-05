Lady Gaga to star in ‘Joker’ sequel ‘Folie à Deux’









Lady Gaga has confirmed she will be appearing in the sequel of Joker, which is scheduled for a 2024 release.

The pop sensation took to `Twitter to share the news with her followers by sharing a teaser of the film, which confirms both she and Joaquin Phoenix will feature in Joker: Folie à Deux. Her tweet also states the film is set to be released on October 4th, 2024.

Director Todd Phillips revealed in June he’d completed the script when he took to social media to share a copy of the document written by himself and collaborator Scott Silver.

The news of Gaga’s casting isn’t a surprise as she’s been long-rumoured to play Harley Quinn, who falls in love with the Joker at Arkham Asylum after working as his psychiatrist. There is also talk the film will be a musical, but, that is yet to be confirmed.

Speaking in 2019 about the prospect of a potential sequel, Phillips told Deadline: “When a movie does $1 billion and cost $60 million to make, of course it comes up. But Joaquin and I haven’t really decided on it. We’re open. I mean, I’d love to work with him on anything, quite frankly. So who knows?”

Elaborating on his plans, he added: “But it would have to have a real thematic resonance the way this one did, ultimately being about childhood trauma and the lack of love, and the loss of empathy. All those things are really what made this movie work for us, so we’d have to have something that had an equal thematic resonance.”

