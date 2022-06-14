Lady Gaga is in talks to play Harley Quinn in 'Joker 2'









Ever since the Joker became a cultural phenomenon in 2019, there have been talks about converting the film into a franchise and releasing a sequel. Finally, director Todd Phillips has announced a sequel which is creating a lot of noise because it has already managed to attract big names such as Lady Gaga.

“When a movie does $1 billion and cost $60 million to make, of course it comes up,” Phillips explained in a 2019 interview with Deadline when the first film came out. “But Joaquin and I haven’t really decided on it. We’re open. I mean, I’d love to work with him on anything, quite frankly. So who knows?”

Speculating on the future sequel, he added: “But it would have to have a real thematic resonance the way this one did, ultimately being about childhood trauma and the lack of love, and the loss of empathy. All those things are really what made this movie work for us, so we’d have to have something that had an equal thematic resonance.”

Recently, Phillips took to social media to reveal that the new screenplay for the sequel was ready. According to the reports that have emerged since then, Phillips and his team is ready to take Joker 2 in a different direction since many sources close to the production have claimed that the new film will be a musical.

While Phillips’ social media post showed that star Joaquin Phoenix was reading the new screenplay, his involvement hasn’t been confirmed by sources yet. Lady Gaga is also in talks with Phillips about a possible role in the upcoming project, with many stating that she will be the new Harley Quinn in Joker 2.

