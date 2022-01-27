Grimes shares mind-bending new video for 'Shinigami Eyes'









Grimes - 'Shinigami Eyes' 5.1

It’s glitchy, it’s glittery, it’s as breathy as a cloud person’s ASMR video: its Grimes. The cyberspace resident and occasional pop singer has just shared a music video for her new single ‘Shinigami Eyes’, starring several of her famous friends. The new offering was previewed last summer when Grimes shared a short clip with her fans in the middle of a Discord live stream.

Following the release of the video trailer on January 25th, the full song has finally dropped. As we’ve come to expect from Grimes, ‘Shinigami Eyes’ is inspired by all things Manga, taking its name from the much-celebrated Death Note, in which characters with shinigami eyes have the power to see people’s lifespans.

With thumping techno-laced beats and bubbling synth arpeggios churning in the background, Grimes whispers are doom-laden lyrics as the track moves towards its dramatic climax. It’s expertly produced, but the music fades into the background in light of the neuron-exploding accompanying video. Indeed, music doesn’t really seem to be what Grimes is about anymore – rather she seems to be concerned with creating more and more her mind-bending visuals.

The track has been released alongside a stunning visual featuring cameos by the likes of BLACKPINK’s Jennie, Dorian Electra and Instagram influencer Ryon Wu. “I’ve never seen such pure talent on a set everyone was like wtf she’s so good at performing,” Grimes told her fans on Instagram, adding to the rumours of a possible collaboration between the pair that started when they posted a photo together from their joint trip to SpaceX in July 2021.

While her fanbase is desperate to find some deeper meaning behind the ‘Shinigami Eyes’ lyrics, Grimes was quick to point out that there doesn’t always have to be one: “I love the record,” she told Zane Lowe, “But it’s just like, everyone’s like, what’s the deeper meaning? And it’s like, well, Nino Angelo just really had just watched Death Note and really liked it. Basically, I wrote the whole space opera thing and this is the only song that wasn’t this big narrative plot.”

The operatic scale of these recent releases implies a pop artist moving towards the final stages of their current lifespan. Grimes also told Zane Lowe that she’s considering “changing her main job” after her next album: “I think I’m always looking for the exit,” she began. “I’m just getting really excited about lots of other things.”

She continued: “Every time I’ve gone down some crazy path over the last couple of years, it’s been really fun and really successful. And it’s like, the more music feels like a hobby and the more that we’ve got all these other schemes going on… one of the things I really want to do is a decentralised girl group. An open-source kind of thing.”

We’ll just have to wait and see what the future holds for Grimes. For now, check out her video for ‘Shinigami Eyes’ below.