Grimes announces 10th-anniversary ‘Visions’ reissue









Grimes has announced a reissue for her 2012 album, Visions, in celebration of its 10th anniversary.

The celebratory release will be issued as a limited-edition 180-gram vinyl LP exclusively via the vinyl subscription service ‘Vinyl Me, Please’. The LP will be one for the collectors pressed onto magenta and green galaxy vinyl and will be shipped with an exclusive art print and liner notes written and illustrated by Grimes herself.

When discussing the opening track of the album ‘Infinite Love Without Fulfilment’, Grimes stated: “Wow, I can hear myself learning how to make music in this song. I remember doing the vocal over the drums and then randomly trying that baseline and being like whoa! And kinda spiralling into this experiment.”

Visions was the Canadian’s third studio album and marked a pivotal moment in her career; aided by the hit singles ‘Oblivion’ and ‘Genesis’, the album became her most highly acclaimed to date securing her a spot under the limelight of the global arena.

Boucher has released two albums as Grimes since Visions – Art Angels (2015) and Miss Antropocene (2020). Late last year, she revealed that she was nearing completion of her new album, Book 1, her first since leaving 4AD and signing with Columbia.

Grimes released the first single from Book 1 last month with ‘Player of Games’. For the track, Grimes released in a fantasy-inspired music video in which she stars wielding a lightsaber. Stream the video below.