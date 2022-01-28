Grimes to release prelude EP before the arrival of ‘Book 1’









Grimes has announced her intentions to release a new EP before the arrival of her upcoming double album Book 1.

On Wednesday, January 26th, the Canadian pop star released her latest single ‘Shinigami Eyes’ with a video to accompany which features BLACKPINK’s Jennie, Dorian Electra and Instagram influencer Ryon Wu.

The track will appear on the new EP Faries Cum First which has been described as “a prelude” to Book 1. No further information has been given at this point.

In an interview with Zane Lowe earlier this week, Grimes explained: “I made a bunch of stuff and I just want to make a bunch more stuff,” she said, adding: “There’s just more kind of sonic, conceptual ideas that I think need to get done to make everything make more sense. And we kind of have two album covers and it seems like a waste to throw on one of them away.”

She later explained the inspiration behind ‘Shinigami Eyes’: “I love the record, but it’s just like, everyone’s like, what’s the deeper meaning? And it’s like, well, Nino Angelo just really had just watched Death Note and really liked it. Basically, I wrote the whole space opera thing and this is the only song that wasn’t this big narrative plot.”

The singer has also recently announced a reissue for the tenth anniversary of her album Visions with the news that she might soon be looking to broaden her horizons beyond music. Toward the end of her interview with Zane Lowe, she revisited her recent comments about potentially “changing [her] main job” after Book 1.

“I think I’m always looking for the exit,” she said. “I’m just getting really excited about lots of other things. And every time I’ve gone down some crazy path over the last couple years, it’s been really fun and really successful.”

Stream the new single ‘Shinigami Eyes’ below.