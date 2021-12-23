Watch Grimes play with a lightsabre in her latest music video









From her latest single, ‘Player of Games’, Grimes has released a video of her delving into various fantasy role-plays including a choreographed routine with a pink lightsabre.

In the video, Grimes battles against the Dark King played by Andreï Pishchalnikov in a fantasy epic directed by Anton Tammi with creative assistance by Grimes herself.

Throughout the song, ‘Player of Games’, Grimes seemingly references her recent breakup with the tycoon Elon Musk, with fans pointing to various lyrics as touchstones to the apparently amicable end of their relationship.

Grimes has referred to the video and single release as the first instalment of her “Book One” era, thus, fans can expect more of the same in the coming weeks as she seemingly gears up towards an album release.

As for the song itself, with a futuristic vibe befitting of the video, Grimes returns to dream pop with plenty of sword-swinging sound effects and bass drops along the way as she sings “Baby, would you still love me/ Out on Europa/ Or will you forget?/ Baby, how can I compare/ To the adventure out there.”

You can check out the sultry video below.