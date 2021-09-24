Grimes and Elon Musk announce their break up







Ring thy hallowed bells, for one pop culture’s premiere power couples has decided to call it quits. Elon Musk, Tesla/SpaceX founder and current/future supervillain, has announced that his relationship with electronic musician Grimes has ended after three years.

“We are semi-separated but still love each other, see each other frequently and are on great terms,” Musk shares. “It’s mostly that my work at SpaceX and Tesla requires me to be primarily in Texas or travelling overseas and her work is primarily in LA. She’s staying with me now and Baby X is in the adjacent room.”

That’s baby X Æ A-12, which the couple welcomed last year. Musk and Grimes originally met after having made the same joke on Twitter. If that’s not the basis for true love, then truly nothing is. Appropriately, Musk and Grimes are getting clowned pretty hard on Twitter right now, but I’m sure their collective billions of dollars will soften the emotional blow.

Musk and Grimes were one of the most high profile couples in entertainment. When Musk hosted Saturday Night Live last year, Grimes appeared as Princess Peach during a Mario-themed courtroom sketch. The duo’s last public appearance was at the Met Gala earlier this year, and although Grimes walked the red carpet without Musk, the two were together inside, with Grimes attending Musk’s afterparty.

Siri, play ‘Love Is Dead’ by Chvrches, or maybe ‘You’ll miss me when I’m not around’ by Grimes. Or ‘Celebration’ by Kool & the Gang. Any one of those feels appropriate right now.

