Grimes says she was fired from 'Dune' for reading the Communist Manifesto









Grimes has revealed that she was fired from her job as an “influencer” and promotor for Dune. `The Denis Villeneuve book-to-film adaptation, which starred Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya, was a hit when it landed in cinemas last year. The pop singer Grimes was initially hired by Warner to promote the film using her social media channels. As she explained, she was “basically an influencer”.

However, the Canadian singer and producer (AKA Claire Boucher) went on to note that she was subsequently removed from the project. While the motivations behind her removal are unclear, she says it was because she posted a photo of herself reading the Communist Manifesto on her Instagram. “There are things that are deeply not woke in the Dune universe,” she concluded.

Grimes once dreamt of making her own Dune adaptation. Speaking about her reaction to Villeneuve’s film, the singer recalled how she was “just crying my eyes out the whole movie”.

She added that the character of Paul – played by Timothée Chalamet -reminded her of her and Elon Musk’s first child X Æ A-12, explaining: “I just know X is going to have to go through all this really fucked-up shit that sort of mirrors Paul-type stuff”.

I say first child because it was this same interview in which Grimes revealed she and Musk have had a second child. Boucher and Musk welcomed a baby girl into the world last December with the help of a surrogate mother. While Grimes did not disclose the child’s full name, she noted how her daughter was a little more colicky than her son, X.

In that same interview, the publication noted that Grimes had decided to use a surrogate mother after experiencing “scary” health issues during her first pregnancy. The singer explained that while she and Musk are separated, they continue to see each other in a romantic light. “There’s no real word for it. I would probably refer to him as my boyfriend, but we’re very fluid,” she said.