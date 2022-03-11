Grimes welcomes second child with Elon Musk









It has been revealed that Grimes and Elon Musk have welcomed their second child together. The pop singer (real name Claire Boucher) had her first child with the SpaceX CEO in May 2020, when she gave birth to their first son, X. The following September, she announced that they had “semi-separated“.

The first indications of the new arrival came when Devin Gordon of Vanity Fair noticed the sound of a baby crying during an interview with Grimes about her new album Book 1. The interviewer asked the singer if she had given birth again, to which she replied that she was not “at liberty to speak on these things”.

She then went on to clarify: “Whatever is going on with family stuff, I just feel like kids need to stay out of it, and X is just out there. I mean, I think E [Musk] is really seeing him as a protégé and bringing him to everything and stuff.… X is out there. His situation is like that. But, yeah, I don’t know”.

However, it soon transpired that Boucher and Musk welcomed a baby girl into the world last December with the help of a surrogate mother. While Grimes did not disclose the child’s full name, she noted how her daughter was a little more colicky than her son, X.

In that same interview, the publication noted that Grimes had decided to use a surrogate mother after experiencing “scary” health issues during her first pregnancy. The singer explained that while she and Musk are separated, they continue to see each other in a romantic light. “There’s no real word for it. I would probably refer to him as my boyfriend, but we’re very fluid,” she said.

She added: “We live in separate houses. We’re best friends. We see each other all the time…. We just have our own thing going on, and I don’t expect other people to understand it.” Grimes went on to state that her relationship with Musk is “the best it’s ever been” and that they plan to have “at least three or four” children together.