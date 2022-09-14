Grimes discusses new album and “ten thousand cancellations”









Experimental pop star Grimes has updated fans about the state of her upcoming music on social media, as well as revealing her desire to leave her record label and the experience of an “intense” recent health scare.

The ‘Genesis’ singer explained that new music will be dropped on September 30th, and that her long-awaited new album is complete, with her now “waiting on approvals for [the] next single and mixing”. When asked if the album, which is claimed to be titled Book 1, centres around AI lesbianism, Grimes replied that it’s “about militarised AI courtesans among other things”.

It also looks likely that the new record also features a contribution from Jennie from K-pop group BLACKPINK, adding credence to the theory that has abounded since she appeared in Grimes’ video for ‘Shingami Eyes’ earlier this year. In a tweet, Grimes wrote: “Jennie taught me many lessons”.

Grimes then suggested that the release of ‘Sci-Fi’ a collaborative track with fellow Canadian The Weeknd, “depends on Abel [Tesfaye] and Columbia”. She also revealed that earlier this year, she had an “intense medical situation” and is only “just getting back to health”.

Elsewhere, Grimes discussed ending her time with label Columbia, who she’s only been with since March 2021. “[Going to] fulfil my Columbia commitments then go rogue and just release as I please,” she wrote in a typically cryptic Tweet.

Responding to a fan supporting her saying, “I admire your courage!”, Grimes said that she has “lost every last available fuck in my body via my ten thousand cancellations over the past few years.”

It’s been a busy year for Grimes. As well as returning with new music, her personal tribulations seem to have been numerous. At the end of August, she criticised the journalists who she claimed were “stalking” and attempting to “dox” her and her children in a bid to get at her former partner Elon Musk.

